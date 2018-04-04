 Bobrisky blasts women who confronted him over his dressing in a bank (Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bobrisky blasts women who confronted him over his dressing in a bank (Video) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Bobrisky blasts women who confronted him over his dressing in a bank (Video)
Information Nigeria
Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has been captured in a video having a heated argument with some women in a commercial bank somewhere in Lagos. The effeminate was in the bank to make some transactions when a non-fan spotted him dressed in a lady's
Bobrisky in a Heated Argument with Women at a Bank (Video)Ghafla!

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.