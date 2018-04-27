Bobrisky’s reply to a fan who said he should date Nina – “I’m a girl, we can’t practice Lesbianism” — Nigeria Today

Bobrisky’s reply to a fan who said he should date Nina – “I’m a girl, we can’t practice Lesbianism”

Bobrisky reply to a fan on Instagram who told him to date Big brother Naija finalist Nina would leave you in stitches.

According to Bobrisky, he can’t date Nina because he is a girl and does not want to practice lesbianism.

See the comment below;

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has always made it known that his favorite housemate was Nina and had supported her by promising her a new weave.

Unknown to her, he said once she’s out of the house, he promises her five hundred thousand Naira and an expensive wig.

He wrote:

‘Nina be happy and don’t cry for no one. Your parent, sisters and your fans are proud of you. Your attitude please me and I’m promising you publicly that I’m owning you #500,000 and 36 inches Malaysia hair immediately after BIG BROTHER live show’.

Loving her look he has decided to upgrade his promise and is giving her 6 months treatment.

Source – Yabaleftonline

The post Bobrisky’s reply to a fan who said he should date Nina – “I’m a girl, we can’t practice Lesbianism” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

