Bode George should beg Obasanjo, says Oyinlola - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Bode George should beg Obasanjo, says Oyinlola – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Bode George should beg Obasanjo, says Oyinlola
The Punch
A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has advised the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, to seek forgiveness from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and stop attacking his …
Bode George should go and beg Obasanjo –Oyinlola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!