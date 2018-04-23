Bode George to Oyinlola: You Were Sent on a Slave’s Errand, Demands Apology — Nigeria Today

Bode George to Oyinlola: You Were Sent on a Slave’s Errand, Demands Apology

By Segun James



The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Olabode George, yesterday said former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was sent on a slave’s errand by people using him but he didn’t use the wisdom of an elder in delivering the message.

He accused Oyinlola of being rude to him as an elder and a senior in the military, saying his words showed that he was rude, hence he demanded an immediate apology from former Osun State governor whom he said was his junior both in age and in the military.

George who said he was amazed by the action of the former governor, condemned what he described as uncharitable and irritable vituperations against him by Oyinlola.

George in a statement signed personally by him he said: “I read today the untidy, uncharitable and irritable vituperations of Oyinlola against my good self. I was rather astonished at the level of uninformed, reckless, misleading verbiage against me.

“Oyinlola was very junior to me in the military. I am very senior to him in age. It was my humble self and the late Chief S.M. Afolabi who introduced him to our former president and my egbon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“It was through me and the grace of God Almighty that he was elected Governor of Osun State. Oyinlola should not dabble into issues he does not know anything about at all. I have served several Generals with hundred per cent loyalty.

“I have no grudge against our former president. I have a lot of respect for him. I greet him wherever we meet with deep respect and reverence as a well-born Yoruba man.

“Oyinlola, please don’t start to open any can of worms that you do not know where it will widen and spill over. When one is sent a slave’s errand, you should behave like a true well-born.” George said.

