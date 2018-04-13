 Boeing honours Airgas with Supplier of the Year Award - gasworld — Nigeria Today
Boeing honours Airgas with Supplier of the Year Award – gasworld

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business


Boeing honours Airgas with Supplier of the Year Award
Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has been recognised as Supplier of the Year in the Safety category by The Boeing Company – American producer of airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites. Airgas was one of 13 companies honoured on 11th April, 2018
