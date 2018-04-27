 BoI gave industrialists N112bn loans in 2017 – Report - The Punch — Nigeria Today
BoI gave industrialists N112bn loans in 2017 – Report
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja. A total loan of N112.5bn was provided by the Bank of Industry to finance the industrial sector of the economy in the 2017 financial period. The Chairman, BoI, Aliyu Dikko, gave the figure in a presentation made at the 58th Annual
