Boisty Thulo: See the South African Actress At the Centre Of Davido Sexual Harassment Allegations — Nigeria Today

Boisty Thulo: See the South African Actress At the Centre Of Davido Sexual Harassment Allegations

Many Nigerians may not be familiar with the name Boisty Thulo, but she is a South African actress who is in the center of a huge scandal involving Nigeria’s own Davido. According to reports, the singer who performed in Zimbabwe allegedly made sexual advances towards the South African who then rejected them and was furious […]

The post Boisty Thulo: See the South African Actress At the Centre Of Davido Sexual Harassment Allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

