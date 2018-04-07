Boko Haram: 5 terrorists killed, 2 arrested in North East — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: 5 terrorists killed, 2 arrested in North East
Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade on April 5, 2018 arrested one Saidu Hamidu Jenga, 33, along Maiduguri bye pass, Bauchi in connection with BOKO Haram activities. A statement from Texas CHukwu, Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations said, the suspect was allegedly overheard discussing about movement of arms and ammunition on phone. “Items recovered […]
Boko Haram: 5 terrorists killed, 2 arrested in North East
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!