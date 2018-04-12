Boko Haram: Army arrests bomb maker, kill 3 in Borno — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Army arrests bomb maker, kill 3 in Borno
Nigerian forces under the code name, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in collaboration
with the Department of State Security Service, DSS, has arrested one Adamu
Hassan, who is specialised in making Improvised Explosive Device, IED’s for the
Book Haram insurgents in the northeast.
The Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement signed by its spokesman, Col.
Nwachukwu Onyema said Adamu Hassan aka Baale was nabbed by the
operatives at Kaltungo in Gombe State during a Stop and Search Operation
along Bauchi – Gombe road.
He further stated that the troops in a joint operation with vigilantes on
Monday evening following a tip- off, busted a raid operation by elements of
the Boko Haram terrorists rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye
community, along Dikwa – Gulumbagana Road.
Col. Onyema said, "The insurgents who revealed that they belong to the
Abubakar Shekau faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group have been taken
into custody and are making useful confessions. Troops also recovered two
motorcycles and bags of grains from the insurgents.
“Meanwhile, troops conducting clearance operations yesterday, also killed
three Boko Haram insurgents in two separate encounters in the mountainous
region of Bokko Hilde, along Ngoshe – Pulka road and Mujigine general area
respectively.
“The troops neutralised the insurgents during clearance operations to rid the
areas of elements of the Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped from troops'
offensive operations in the Sambisa forest.
According to him, items recovered includes two AK 47 rifles and a motorcycle,
stressing that it is expedient to bring to public awareness, that in its
desperation to survive troops' onslaught and remain relevant in the eyes of the
public, the Boko Haram terrorists group has continued to make frantic efforts
to infiltrate communities with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices,
Suicide bombers, to callously unleash terror and fear on the populace.
The theatre therefore, called on the members of the public to remain vigilant
and watchful while going about their normal activities and promptly report
suspicious persons or activities to appropriate security agencies.
