Boko Haram attack kills 15, wounds 83 in northern Nigeria - News24 — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram attack kills 15, wounds 83 in northern Nigeria
News24
Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked two villages on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Maiduguri late on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, the military said on Monday. The Boko Haram militants tried to enter the centre of …
Five Cameroonian soldiers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack
