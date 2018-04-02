Boko Haram: Buhari under fire over amnesty offer — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Buhari under fire over amnesty offer

Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram. Mohammed said the move will not solve the problems of insurgency. “I don’t believe the amnesty will stop anything because so far so good, we do not know how far the negotiations between the Federal Government and Boko Haram […]

