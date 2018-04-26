Boko Haram fighters attack NE city: militia - The Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram fighters attack NE city: militia – The Daily Star
Boko Haram fighters attack NE city: militia
KANO, Nigeria: Heavily armed Boko Haram fighters Thursday attempted to storm the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, civilian militia said, in a rare urban incursion by the militants. Ibrahim Liman and Babakura Kolo, from the Civilian Joint Task …
