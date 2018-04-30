Boko Haram: Group demands apology from UNICEF — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Group demands apology from UNICEF

A civil society organisation, Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism, CATE, has demanded explanation from the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) over its actions towards the activities of the Boko Haram sect in Nigeria. The group is demanding the UNICEF to urgently apologise to Nigeria following its various allegations against the Nigerian military, which it […]

Boko Haram: Group demands apology from UNICEF

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

