Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013 – UNICEF — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children in Nigeria since 2013 – UNICEF

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the abduction of over 270 students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that over 1,000 children have been abducted in the North East by the Boko Haram sect since 2013.

The figure includes the Chibok girls, a UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, said.

He said these “repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable.”

Children, particularly young girls, are vulnerable to attacks by the militant group and the agency said they have been “consistently targeted and exposed to brutal violence in their homes, schools and public places.”

“Children have the right to education and protection, and the classroom must be a place where they are safe from harm,” he stressed.

He called for an end to “all grave violations of children’s rights” in the North East part of Nigeria.

The terrorists invaded the school on the night of April 14, 2014 and took away the girls.

A few of the girls managed to escape from their abductors while many others were released to the Federal Government after intense negotiations with the sect.

About 100 of them are still in Boko Haram captivity.

Leader of a Boko Haram faction, Abubakar Shekau, said in a video message that the girls have converted to Islam and have been “married off.”

Yana Galang, whose daughter Rifkatu is still missing, said she is hopeful her daughter would come back home, according to the cable news network, CNN.

