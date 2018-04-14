Boko Haram has kidnapped 1000 children so far - The Siasat Daily — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram has kidnapped 1000 children so far – The Siasat Daily
The Siasat Daily
Boko Haram has kidnapped 1000 children so far
The Siasat Daily
Abuja: While the Nigerian government is gearing up for awareness campaign and functions on the occasion of 4th anniversary of kidnapping incident of hundreds of school girls by terrorist organisation Boko Haram, the UNICEF in its report has revealed …
