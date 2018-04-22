Boko Haram: Leah’s father speaks on daughter’s release — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Leah’s father speaks on daughter’s release

The father of Leah, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by the Boko Haram terrorists, Mr. Nathan Sharibu, on Saturday, debunked reports that his daughter had been released. Sharibu, speaking with Punch, described the purported release of Leah as an imagination. Leah was among the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram on February 19 […]

Boko Haram: Leah’s father speaks on daughter’s release

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

