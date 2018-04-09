Boko Haram: More wounded soldiers to be flown abroad – Army — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: More wounded soldiers to be flown abroad – Army

Seven wounded soldiers referred to the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospitals (NARH), Yaba, Lagos, from the battlefront in the North East would be flown abroad for advance treatment, the acting Chief Medical Director of NARH, Brig.Gen. Adekola Dada said on Monday.

He said the approval for their advance medical treatment was given over the weekend by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Dada spoke while leading journalists round the hospital in reaction to an allegation by an unknown army captain that soldiers wounded in battlefront were not properly catered for.

The said captain had written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari four months ago, alleging that he was wounded in battle in 2014 and was yet to be treated by the army.

In the letter which went viral on social media, the captain added that many wounded soldiers were abandoned at army hospitals and urged the President to intervene in the matter.

In reaction to the allegations, Buratai reportedly directed the General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in divisions with reference hospitals to show journalists round the facilities to either confirm or debunk the claims.

According to Dada, there was only one soldier from the North East at NARH, adding that the soldier sustained leg injury during training.

