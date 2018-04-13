Boko Haram: Over 1,000 children kidnapped in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Over 1,000 children kidnapped in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF
The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, on Thursday, revealed that no fewer than 1,000 children, including 276 Chibok girls have been abducted by Boko Haram in North-East since 2013. In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, the UNICEF Country Representative, Mohamed Malick Fall, described the reoccurring attacks against children as unconscionable. He further […]
