 Boko Haram: Police arrests female suicide bomber in Maiduguri — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Police arrests female suicide bomber in Maiduguri

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Police in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital have arrested one Zara Idris, a female suicide bomber, who was sighted behind Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri Metropolis. According to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, on sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside their EOD counterparts swung into action and cordoned off […]

Boko Haram: Police arrests female suicide bomber in Maiduguri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.