Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report
Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report – Vanguard

Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report
THE Islamic State in West African, ISWA, a faction that split out of the Boko Haram sect, is in control of territories in the north-eastern part of the country, according to a report by Reuters. This is contrary to the claim of the Federal Government
