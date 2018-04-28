Boko Haram suspect arrested over Benue attacks — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram suspect arrested over Benue attacks

The Nigerian Army yesterday announced the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram member said to have been the brain behind “most of the recent attacks in Benue State.”

He is Aminu Yaminu who goes by the nick name Tashaku.

Tashaku was arrested by combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, the Police and the Department of State Security Services in Makurdi,the state capital.

The army said the suspect “is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.”

“Following an intelligence report, it was gathered that AMINU has concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State,” the army added.

It pledged to ensure that “enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice,” and advised residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“They should also oblige the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in our society,” it said.

The post Boko Haram suspect arrested over Benue attacks appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

