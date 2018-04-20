Boko Haram: Troops Kill 1 Terrorist, arrests another in Borno — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Troops Kill 1 Terrorist, arrests another in Borno
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in a blocking operation to canalize and deny Boko Haram insurgents freedom of action and escape from ongoing onslaught in the Sambisa region killed one Boko Haram insurgent yesterday, at the Ngala bridge in Gamboru Ngala area of Borno State. A statement from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, […]
