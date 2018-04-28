Boko Haram: Troops prepare for major operation in Northeast — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Troops prepare for major operation in Northeast
Sequel to Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that the ongoing Operation Last Hold in the North East achieves the desired result, additional troops and heavy equipment have been earmarked to be deployed. A statement from Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations, said troops and equipment were already assembling for onward movement to […]
