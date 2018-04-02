Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages have quashed an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to penetrate Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State yesterday at about 8:10 pm. A statement, on Monday, from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said the […]

