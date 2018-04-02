Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri
Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages have quashed an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to penetrate Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State yesterday at about 8:10 pm. A statement, on Monday, from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said the […]
Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!