 Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages have quashed an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to penetrate Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State yesterday at about 8:10 pm. A statement, on Monday, from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said the […]

Boko Haram: Troops stop terrorists from penetrating Maiduguri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.