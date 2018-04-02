 Boko Haram: UN speaks on latest Maiduguri deadly attack — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: UN speaks on latest Maiduguri deadly attack

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The United Nations (UN) Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Yassine Gaba, has condemned Sunday’s deadly attack near Belle village in Maiduguri, Borno state. DAILY POST had reported that sound of explosions and gunshots forced residents to scamper to safety, around Fori area of Maiduguri, Borno Boko Haram: Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri In a statement […]

Boko Haram: UN speaks on latest Maiduguri deadly attack

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.