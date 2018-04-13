Bolanle Olukanni Partners Temple Management To Launch TV Presenting Workshop — Nigeria Today

Bolanle Olukanni Partners Temple Management To Launch TV Presenting Workshop

Award Winning television presenter and executive producer, Bolanle Olukanni, best known for hosting ‘Moments with Mo’, ‘Project Fame’ and “On the Carpet with Bolinto, has launched a Television Presenting Workshop in association with leading talent management agency, Temple Management Company.

An avid presenter, Bolanle possesses a passion for inspiring the next generation of presenters, a cause she is equally committed to. She recently started a cohort for budding presenters titled “Everything You Need to Know About Becoming A Presenter.”

Her experience as a presenter has taught her the art of proper and effective delivery while anchoring, a knowledge she desires to pass on in the One-Day Intensive Workshop.

The workshop will feature training on Television Hosting Techniques, Interviewing , Red Carpet Interviews , TelePrompTer Techniques , Channeling your personality to build a strong on camera personality and Individualised coaching.

Speaking on her decision to launch the course, Bolanle said: “I get numerous emails and messages from aspiring presenters and it was hard to keep up with responses. I wanted a central platform where I could coach and teach them on all the experience I have gotten over the years. She added, “I love being a presenter and it’s an art that is teachable. It definitely helps to have natural talent but there are techniques that need to be learnt to really excel at it. I know when I was learning I had to travel to America to get training. It ought not to be that way. I am excited about this and can’t wait to see the results of its impact on the industry”.

Commenting on Temple Management’s partnership on the project, Director of Communications, Temple Management Company, Terfa Tilley-Gyado remarked, “At Temple, we always see the larger picture and with a program like this, we are confident that its impact will be far reaching. We work with people whose ideas transcend the now and look towards the future. This is one of such platforms we seek to be associated with”.

Bolanle was awarded the Future Award Prize for On – Air Personality in 2016 and has currently secured a spot on the Leading Ladies Africa – 100 most inspiring women in Nigeria’s list for 2018.

The Television Presenting workshop will take place on Saturday April 21st in Lagos.

About Bolanle Olukanni

Television presenter, fashion favorite and producer, Bolanle Olukanni is a Future Award (2016) winner for “On Air-Personality ” and creator of “On the Carpet with Bolinto”. Bolanle is a host on pan-African talk show “Moments,” hit music reality show “Project Fame” and one of Nigeria’s favorite red carpet shows “On the Carpet with Bolinto.”

Bolanle landed her first TV gig as a co-host on “Moments with Mo” after being chosen out of over 400 other hopefuls to host alongside talk show host and CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu. ‘Moments with Mo’ has now evolved into “Moments” and airs on EbonyLife TV across forty-four different African countries and on TalkTalk television in UK. During the course of hosting “Moments”, Bolanle has had the opportunity to interview a variety of inspiring and influential celebrities and politicians such as President Muhammadu Buhari , Oscar nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Grammy award winning singer Brandy, Minister of Power and Works Babatunde Raji Fashola, to name a few. In 2014, Bolanle joined hit reality music show Project Fame West Africa as a host alongside Joseph Benjamin. Project Fame airs across various West African television stations such as on General Entertainment Television, Silverbird Television, NTA, Sound City and ONTV, to name a few. She also hosted a 4 part interview series “With Mikel” which featured acclaimed Nigerian footballer and former Chelsea player John Mikel Obi. The show gave an exclusive glimpse into John Mikel Obi’s life in England.

Taking a new role in 2015, as an executive producer, Bolanle co-founded Sage & Walls, a multimedia production company and began producing and hosting “On the Carpet with Bolinto”, a red carpet entertainment show covering A-list events in Africa. “On the Carpet with Bolinto” has partnered with major international brands such as Coca-Cola, Uber and Heineken. “On the Carpet with Bolinto ” was also an official media partner for the acclaimed King Sunny Ade at 70 concert in 2016. In 2016, Bolanle was awarded the On-Air Personality of the Year (visual) from one of Africa’s most prestigious awards – “The Future Awards.” She has been cited as one of the most promising TV presenters. Fondly called Bolinto, Bolanle has established herself as a fashion favorite known for her love of Ankara fabric and hit red carpet looks.

Raised in Nigeria, Israel and Kenya, Bolanle graduated from Loyola University Chicago in Chicago, America with Honours in a double degree, of BA Communications and BA International Studies. Upon her graduation, Bolanle returned to Nigeria for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). She spent her service year working with a non-profit organization in Ekiti, Nigeria. During her service year, Bolanle and a fellow corps member started ‘Girls For The Future’, a gender based empowerment workshop for secondary school students aimed at teaching the girl child their rights and providing mentorship for the students. Bolanle is currently on the Board of Directors of The Self-Worth organization- an NGO that provides empowerment classes and supplies assistance to widows and single mothers in Nigeria.

About Temple Management Company

The Temple Management Company Limited (“TMC”) is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.

Using a 360 approach to management, the company oversees the day to day business/affairs of creative talents and ensures that they maintain sustainable competitive advantage over the rest. TMC prides itself in its ability to operate on a global scale.

The company’s mission is to continually improve on African content, bridge the gulf between talents and their foreign counterparts, and guarantee that processes are in line with international best practices.

