 Bollywood Actor, Irrfan khan Health Status: Reports On Social Media Is False – Khan’s Spokesperson — Nigeria Today
Contrary to reports circulating on social media about Irrfan khan health status. Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson today said the news spreading all over the social media about the actor’s health are “absolutely false“. Irrfan Khan not consulting any Ayurveda doctor: spokesperson There were reports doing the rounds that the 51-year-old actor’s health is continuously deteriorating. “This […]

