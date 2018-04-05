Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted, gets 5 years for poaching rare deer - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted, gets 5 years for poaching rare deer – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
Bollywood star Salman Khan convicted, gets 5 years for poaching rare deer
USA TODAY
Bollywood star Salman Khan's career is at risk after he was sentenced to five years in prison in a 19-year-old poaching case. Newslook. AP APTOPIX INDIA BOLLYWOOD STAR CONVICTED I IND. Bollywood star Salman Khan, second left, arrives to appear before a …
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan jailed for poaching
'Popular actor whose deeds followed by people': What judge said while sentencing Salman
Video: The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy Salman Khan
