Bollywood Star Salman Khan Jailed for 5 Years for Poaching Antelope — Nigeria Today

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Jailed for 5 Years for Poaching Antelope

A Rajasthan court jailed Bollywood star Salman Khan for five years for poaching on Thursday, lawyers said, a sentence likely to derail the career of one of the country’s most popular actors.

Khan, 52, was found guilty of violating wildlife laws by killing a blackbuck, an endangered species of antelope, in 1998. Four other Bollywood actors accused in the case were acquitted.

The stocky Khan wore a black shirt and sunglasses as he entered the court followed by an entourage of aides. Television footage later showed police escorting him to jail in Jodhpur, in Rajasthan.

Television said Khan planned to appeal against the sentence. His lawyer, Anand Desai, told Reuters he had submitted a plea for bail which a judge will hear on Friday.

The case was brought by members of a community known as the Bishnoi, who revere antelopes. The community has pursued the case against Khan for almost two decades and cheered the decision by setting off firecrackers near the courthouse and handing out sweets.

Four other Bollywood actors accused in the case – Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre – were acquitted, prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said.

Some actors came out in Khan’s support. “I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves,” Arjun Rampal said.

