Bomb explosion rocks house of the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo — Nigeria Today

Bomb explosion rocks house of the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

There was an explosion at the residence of John Nwodo, president of of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, on Sunday.

The explosion was said to have shattered some window panes and roof of a part of the house located at Ukehe town in Nsukka‎, Enugu state.

Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman of the state police command, who confirmed the incident to TheCable, said investigations revealed the explosive device was thrown into the house through the gate by yet to be identified person(s).

According to him, the device which triggered the explosion could not have been planted from inside because the house is “fortified”.

He added that the state police command had commenced ‎investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the state commissioner of police is present at the scene of the incident.

“Yes, there was explosion of a minor category. What we are trying to do here is to find out how it occurred,” Amaraizu said.

“Indications from our preliminary inquiry shows it was not planted because the place is fortified. Maybe the person threw in the object from the gate.

Amaraizu said there was no casualty. He also said no suspects have been arrested regarding the incident.

