 Borno, Adamawa Communities Lament Unchecked Killings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Borno, Adamawa Communities Lament Unchecked Killings

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Residents of Southern Borno and Northern Adamawa are lamenting over the incessant killings in communities in the two states raising the feeling of an orchestrated plan to exterminate them from the country. In this report, BIDON MIBZAR (Abuja) looks at recent developments in the troubled areas. After many years of enduring the onslaught of insurgency, […]

The post Borno, Adamawa Communities Lament Unchecked Killings appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.