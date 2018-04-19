 Boston marathon winner Kawauchi to quit his day job - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boston marathon winner Kawauchi to quit his day job – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Boston marathon winner Kawauchi to quit his day job
Vanguard
The Japanese high school clerk who sensationally won the Boston Marathon despite having neither a coach nor a sponsor announced Thursday he was packing in his day job and turning pro. Kawauchi. An overnight media star, Yuki Kawauchi, 31, told reporters

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.