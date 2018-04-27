Both God, Satan people have rejected Buhari over wickedness – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

Both God, Satan people have rejected Buhari over wickedness – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide, to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has stated the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the US-based Church of Satan has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari within 24 hours. Omokri said this after CBCN and Satan church reacted to Tuesday’s murder of Rev Fathers, Gor Joseph and Felix and several others by suspected […]

Both God, Satan people have rejected Buhari over wickedness – Reno Omokri

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

