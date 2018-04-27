 Botswana: BDF Aircraft Crash - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Botswana: BDF Aircraft Crash – AllAfrica.com

Apr 27, 2018

Botswana: BDF Aircraft Crash
AllAfrica.com
Gaborone — A pilot lost his life when a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) aircraft crashed during the BDF Day celebration rehearsals on Friday April 27. According to a press release from the BDF, the crash, involving a BF5 fighter aircraft occurred at the

