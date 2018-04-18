Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Mourinho makes seven changes, drops Alexis, Lukaku - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Mourinho makes seven changes, drops Alexis, Lukaku – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Mourinho makes seven changes, drops Alexis, Lukaku
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has carried his threat of dropping some of his players, by making seven changes for their Premier League clash at Bournemouth on Wednesday night. United lost 1-0 to West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday, ensuring …
AFC Bournemouth
Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester United LIVE score and goal updates as Chris Smalling taps Red Devils ahead
Manchester United
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!