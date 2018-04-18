Bovi and Seyi Shay unveiled as hosts of Headies 2018 - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Bovi and Seyi Shay unveiled as hosts of Headies 2018 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Bovi and Seyi Shay unveiled as hosts of Headies 2018
TheCable
Bovi Ugboma, actor and comedian, will host the 2018 Headies alongside Seyi Shay, an R&B singer. The hosts of the 12th edition of the Headies were on Wednesday unveiled by Smooth Productions, organisers of the awards. It is the second time Bovi will be …
Headies unveils hosts for its 12th edition
Bovi And Seyi Shay Announced As Hosts Of The 12th Edition Of The Headies
Bovi, Sheyi Shay named as hosts for Headies 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!