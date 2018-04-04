Box Office: Marvel's 'Black Panther' Tops $1.28 Billion Worldwide - Forbes — Nigeria Today

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Tops $1.28 Billion Worldwide – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Box Office: Marvel's 'Black Panther' Tops $1.28 Billion Worldwide
Forbes
Scott Mendelson , Contributor I cover the film industry. Opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own. Walt Disney. 'Black Panther'. No major milestones today, but Black Panther earned another $1.66 million to bring its 47-day domestic cume …
'Black Panther' Passes 'Jurassic World' Domestically And 'Frozen' Globally — Box Office
Box Office: Black panther becomes 4th highest gross-income movie
Fans Are Recasting Black Panther With '90s Actors, and Their Choices Are Spot On
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!