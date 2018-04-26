Boxing: Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout — Nigeria Today

Boxing: Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout

Deontay Wilder, World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavy Weight Champion on Thursday offered Nigerian-born British World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua a whopping 50 million dollars (about N18 billion) for a unification fight. The hugely anticipated fight would determine who becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The proposed bout is expected to hold between September […]

The post Boxing: Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

