BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election — Nigeria Today

BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election

By Onozure Dania

Member of House of Representatives, representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, has been urged to seek re-election based on his pedigree and competence.

The group under the aegis of Bomadi/Patani Progressive Union, BPPU, in a statement, said that the federal constituency was impressed with the developmental projects attracted to the area by the lawmaker.

The trio of Mr. Ebikabowei Edon, Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Ekiete, Secretary and Mr. Seleware Assayomo, Publicity Secretary, reiterated that Mutu has overwhelmingly performed in areas of infrastructural development and human empowerment.

BPPU said that the lawmaker’s scholarship scheme and financial assistance to aid businessmen, women and those acquiring skills has been very helpful and devoid of partisan politics.

“Mutu is God sent and we are fortunate to have a representative like him and we appeal to all and sundry to return him unopposed and ensure that all ongoing federal projects in the federal constituency are completed after 2019.”

