 BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Onozure Dania

Member of House of Representatives, representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency  of Delta State, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, has been urged to seek re-election based on his pedigree and competence.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

House of Representatives

The group under the aegis of Bomadi/Patani Progressive Union, BPPU, in a statement, said  that  the federal constituency was  impressed with the developmental projects attracted to the area by the  lawmaker.

The trio of Mr. Ebikabowei Edon, Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Ekiete, Secretary and Mr. Seleware Assayomo, Publicity Secretary, reiterated that Mutu has overwhelmingly performed in areas of infrastructural development and human empowerment.

BPPU said that the lawmaker’s scholarship scheme and financial assistance to aid businessmen,  women and those acquiring skills has been very helpful  and devoid of partisan politics.

“Mutu is God sent and we are fortunate to have a representative like him and we appeal to all and  sundry to return him unopposed and ensure that all ongoing federal projects in the federal constituency are completed after 2019.”

 

The post BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.