Brad Pitt opts for the George Clooney model of brains and beauty with new girlfriend Neri Oxman - The Times — Nigeria Today

Brad Pitt opts for the George Clooney model of brains and beauty with new girlfriend Neri Oxman – The Times
|
The Times
|
Brad Pitt opts for the George Clooney model of brains and beauty with new girlfriend Neri Oxman
The Times
Missile attacks have been launched, child stabbings are on the rise and the NHS is collapsing, but let's not overlook the serious stuff: Brad Pitt may have a new girlfriend. The last I heard, the Ocean's Eleven actor was heartbroken, sleeping on a …
Jennifer Aniston To Move In With Brad Pitt As Pair Grow Closer
Friends haven't seen Brad this happy since he met Angie
Brad Pitt finds his ideal woman in sexy 'rock star' professor Neri Oxman — and she's made up of all his exes' best bits
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!