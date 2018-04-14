 Braless models flash nipples in raunchy Santiago Fashion Week show - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Braless models flash nipples in raunchy Santiago Fashion Week show – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Star

Braless models flash nipples in raunchy Santiago Fashion Week show
Daily Star
The biannual event has returned with some very daring looks. This year, designers seem to have taken inspiration from the naked dress trend. At the Maria Jesus Ponce show yesterday, two scantily-clad models paraded down the catwalk in barely-there
Saudi Arabia's First Arab Fashion Week Kicks Off, Beyond Fashionably LateWBHM
The teenage fashion designer who launched her own label at New York Fashion WeekWalesOnline
Sharmaine Aderemi speaks on Arise Fashion WeekGuardian (blog)
The Press, York –Outlook India –Digital Journal –BellaNaija
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.