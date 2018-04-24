 Branch Chief Marketing Officer (B-CMO) at XpatFunds - Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Branch Chief Marketing Officer (B-CMO) at XpatFunds – Akwa Ibom

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Akwa Ibom, Job Vacancies | 0 comments

XpatFunds, is recruiting to fill the position of: Branch Chief Marketing Officer (B-CMO). The position is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a first degree/HND in any of the Social Sciences, with at least 5 years work experience.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.