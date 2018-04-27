 BRAVE! Meet The Senators Who First Moved For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BRAVE! Meet The Senators Who First Moved For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senators Who Moved For Buhari’s Impeachment. The Senate, Yesterday, April 26, 2018, failed to initiate the impeachment process of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari following the ‘unapproved’ expenditure of N151, 394, 494, 335. 00 (151 Billion Naira) on the purchase of a Super Tucano Fighter Jet from the US. Meet the Senators Who First moved for Buhari’s …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – BRAVE! Meet The Senators Who First Moved For Buhari’s Impeachment (Photos) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.