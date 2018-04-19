 Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today
Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again – FOXSports.com

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports


Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again
Last season, Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch on his left wrist resulting in a fracture that derailed a budding MVP candidacy and cost him 44 games. Wednesday night, the Braves' two-time All-Star first baseman was hit seemingly on the same spot in
