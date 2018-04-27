 Brazilian football President gets life ban — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Brazilian football head Marco Polo Del Nero has been banned from football for life by FIFA’s ethics committee for bribery, the global football body said on Friday.

FIFA said Del Nero had been investigated over “schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments.”

In doing so, he violated ethics rules on bribery, offering and accepting gifts, loyalty, conflict of interest and general rules of conduct, FIFA said.

Del Nero, a former member of FIFA’s executive committee, could not immediately be reached for comment although he has previously denied wrongdoing.

He was among several dozen football officials and sports marketing executives indicted in the U.S. in 2015 in a corruption scandal which sparked the biggest crisis in FIFA’s history.

Brazil does not allow the extradition of its own citizens and Del Nero had remained as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) until the

FIFA provisionally suspended him in December.

NAN

