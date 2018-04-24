 BREAKING: 35 killed as herdsmen burn down entire Benue village — Nigeria Today
BREAKING: 35 killed as herdsmen burn down entire Benue village

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 35 persons have been killed and several other still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma LGA, Benue State. DAILY POST gathered that the heavily armed men, numbering over 50, stormed the village on Tuesday around 7pm and set the entire village on fire. Our reporter […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

