BREAKING: 35 killed as herdsmen burn down entire Benue village — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: 35 killed as herdsmen burn down entire Benue village

No fewer than 35 persons have been killed and several other still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma LGA, Benue State. DAILY POST gathered that the heavily armed men, numbering over 50, stormed the village on Tuesday around 7pm and set the entire village on fire. Our reporter […]

