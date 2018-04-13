BREAKING: Adeosun replaces SEC DG - TheCable — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Adeosun replaces SEC DG – TheCable
BREAKING: Adeosun replaces SEC DG
Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, has appointed Mary Uduk as acting director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Uduk takes Abdul Zubai who has been redeployed to the external relations department of the ministry. Her actions …
BREAKING: Oando Crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, appoints new director-general
