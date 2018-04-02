BREAKING: Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma’s attack — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma’s attack

The Nigerian Army on Monday announced that Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA has been extended in Taraba State. This came barely ten days after retired General TY Danjuma advised Nigerians to defend themselves before killer herdsmen wipe them out. Danjuma, who spoke at the maiden convocation ceremony of Taraba State University in Jalingo, the state capital, called […]

