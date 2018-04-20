Breaking: Arsene Wenger finally steps down — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Arsene Wenger finally steps down

By Nwafor Sunday

Arsene Wenger, the manager that has managed Arsenal football club for over 21 years has finally agreed to step down on Friday.

In his words, “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger said via a statement on Friday.

More to follow…

The post Breaking: Arsene Wenger finally steps down appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

