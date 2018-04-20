BREAKING! Arsene Wenger Resigns as Arsenal Coach — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Arsene Wenger Resigns as Arsenal Coach

Arsenal’s longest serving manager, Arsene Wenger, has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of this season. Wenger revealed this in a statement published on the club’s official website on Friday morning. The statment read: “After a careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for […]

The post BREAKING! Arsene Wenger Resigns as Arsenal Coach appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

